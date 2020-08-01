UP Man Stands at a Spot for Seven Hours After Cobra Crawls up His Jeans in Sleep

In a spine chilling incident, a cobra made its way to a man’s pants while he was sleeping. After coming to know about the situation he kept standing for seven hours so that the snake could be retrieved. Fortunately enough, the poisonous reptile did not bite the man.

According to a report published in Times Now, the incident took place in Sikandarpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur. A man named Lovekesh Kumar was sleeping with other labourers after dinner. The group of labourers had been at the site for installing some electricity poles and wires.

On coming to know that the venomous reptile had slithered in his pants, Lovekesh stood at a spot for seven hours, while the locals managed to find a snake catcher.

In a few hours, locals, police, snake catcher all had come to the place of the incident. The video of the rescue operation has been shared by a user on Twitter. In the clip, one can see the snake catcher cutting the man’s pants so that the snake can perhaps make its

way out.

Scary isn't it?