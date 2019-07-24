UP Man Walks 10 Km Holding His Intestines After Falling from Train in Telangana
The 38- year- old hit an iron rod in the process of falling due to which his stomach was ripped open.
In a horrific incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh named Sunil Chauhan got his stomach ripped apart when he accidentally fell from a moving train. Following the incident, he walked around 10 kms holding in his intestines.
As reported by The News Minute, the mishap took place on Sunday when Sunil was travelling from UP to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh on the Sanghamitra Express along with his brother Praveen and other migrants in search of work.
It was around 2 am on Monday morning when Sunil woke up to relieve himself. He was near the toilet itself when he slipped from the train and onto the tracks. Since everyone was sleeping during that time nobody saw the accident taking place.
According to reports, the 38- year- old hit an iron rod in the process of falling due to which his stomach was ripped open. He further lost his cell phone in the dark and became a victim to certain injuries. Following the terrifying incident, Sunil Chauhan didn't lose hope and tied his shirt around his stomach and nearly walked around for 10 kms before reaching Hasanparthy station.
Seeing him arrive in such a situation, the station master Navin Pandya immediately called the ambulance that took Sunil to MGM hospital in Warangal. Following a long surgery, he is said to be stable. Besides this, Sunil has also suffered multiple injuries to his limbs and spine.
His brother Praveen was informed about the accident following the information received from Sunil. Along with Praveen, Sunil's family have also arrived From Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. As suggested by doctors, Sunil had no traces of alcohol in his blood while incident happened.
