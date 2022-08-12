UP Man Wins 22-year-long Legal Suit Against Railways Over Rs 20

A man from UP, Tungnath Chaturvedi, has won a 22-year-long legal case that he fought against Indian railways. The suit filed was related to an overpriced ticket that Chaturvedi bought back in the year 1999. Tungnath, who is also a lawyer by profession, reveals that the incident occurred at the Mathura cantonment railway station when he was travelling from Mathura to Moradabad. Unfortunately, a clerk at the ticket-booking centre overcharged him Rs 20 ($0.25; £0.21) for the two tickets that he bought at the time.

According to BBC, the cost of each ticket was Rs 35 and when the Indian man gave the clerk a note of Rs 100, he only got Rs 10 in return. The cost of two tickets was Rs 70 but he was charged Rs 90 instead. When Chaturvedi informed the clerk that he had been overcharged, his request was reportedly dismissed and no refund was allotted to him. Upon his return, the lawyer decided to file an official complaint against the authorities in a consumer court in Mathura. After attending over 100 court proceedings, the consumer court has finally ruled out a decision in favour of the lawyer.

Talking about his 22-year-long case, Chaturvedi told BBC, “I have attended more than 100 hearings in connection with this case. But you can’t put a price on the energy and time I’ve lost fighting this case.” He further highlighted the slow pace of consumer courts in India that is caused due to overburden of impending cases. The 66-year-old revealed that a simple case like his takes up to several years to be solved. However, his journey wasn’t an easy one, the lawyer revealed that the Indian railway made an attempt to even dismiss his case claiming that they are only responsible to address cases related to train travel in India.

He added, “The railways also tried to dismiss the case, saying complaints against the railways should be addressed to a railway tribunal and not a consumer court. But we used a 2021 Supreme Court ruling to prove that the matter could be heard in a consumer court.” Now, in the judgment order that was released last week, the consumer court has asked the railway to pay Chaturvedi a fine of Rs 15,000 ($188; £154). In addition to this, Chaturvedi will also get a refund of Rs 20 at a 12% interest rate for each year between 1999 to 2022. In any case, if the railway fails to meet the condition in 30 days, the rate of interest will be increased to 15%, the court demanded.

While opening up about the judgment of the court, Chaturvedi said, “It’s not the money that matters. This was always about a fight for justice and a fight against corruption, so it was worth it. Also, since I am an advocate myself, I didn’t have to pay money to a lawyer or bear the cost of travelling to the court. That can get quite expensive.” He concluded by advising that one doesn’t need to give up even when the fight looks tough. Chaturvedi hopes that his case serves as an inspiration to many.

