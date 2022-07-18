UP Man's Dangerous Stunt on Moving Vehicle Goes Viral, Cop Says 'Don't Be Shaktimaan'

There are tons of stunt videos available on the internet that leave viewers flabbergasted. However, the most dangerous part about attempting stunts is that they can turn out to be disastrous by putting one’s life at risk. An Uttar Pradesh cop recently took to social media to share a video of a man performing push-ups atop a garbage truck.

The garbage truck is not stationed and is moving freely on the streets of Lucknow. As dangerous as it looks, the man manages to perform a few reps of pushups on the vehicle, shocking netizens. However, what happened next could have become a major threat to his life. After completing the stunt, the UP man stands atop the moving vehicle to celebrate the accomplishment.

In the very next second, he loses control and takes a terrible fall on the road. The video cuts out after his fall and then showcases the man’s injury. While sharing the video, the cop mentioned that the injured man won’t be able to sit for a few days due to the injuries The extent of the injury remains unclear, however, if the video is anything to go by, the fall appears extremely drastic.

While sharing the video, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, Shweta Srivastava, urged people to be wise. While sharing the video via Twitter, she wrote, “He was trying to become Shaktiman, but now would not be able to sit for a few days. Please do not perform such dangerous stunts”.

Needless to say, the Shaktiman moment of the UP man was short-lived but it gave an important message that superheroes can only exist in movies. A barrage of netizens reacted to the clip expressing their disappointment. While one said that they “feel bad for the boy”, another asked the Police department to take severe measures against the man in the video. The user asked, “Did you issue a challan for violating the road rules, if not, then please do so that he will understand that the law don’t show any mercy on the violators.” Take a look at the video below:

गोमतीनगर, लखनऊ का कल रात का दृश्य- बन रहे थे शक्तिमान, कुछ दिनों तक नहीं हो पाएंगे विराजमान! चेतावनी: कृपया ऐसे जानलेवा स्टन्ट न करें! pic.twitter.com/vuc2961ClQ — Shweta Srivastava (@CopShweta) July 17, 2022

As soon as the clip surfaced on the micro-blogging website, it went viral in no time. Within a day, the clip amassed over 8k likes and 1,850 retweets.

