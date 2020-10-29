UP Men Duped London-returned Doctor of Rs 2.5 Crore by Selling him "Aladdin ka Chirag", Arrested

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, two men cheated a London-returned doctor of Rs 2.5 crore by pretending to be "tantriks" and selling him a gold lamp by calling it "Aladdin ka Chirag".

The incident took place in the Khairnagar area and came to light when the victim, Dr. Laeek Khan, approached the police to complain against the cheats.

According to reports, the doctor came into contact with a woman who was his patient in 2018. He would regularly visit her and vice versa following his surgery. One day, he met a man named Islamuddin pretending to be a tantrik at her place. Islamuddin claimed that he possessed magical powers and promised to make Dr Khan a millionaire.

Islamuddin and his friend also introduced Dr Khan to the "Aladdin ka Chirag" and the latter claimed that the cheats had made him see the "jinn" from the lamp too. However, whenever Dr Khan would ask to take the lamp home, the two men would warn that it would be bad luck for him.

It was only much later that the doctor realised he was being cheated and there was no jinn. But by then, he had already paid the duo Rs 2.5 crore and he had paid the amount in the form of installments.

Accusing the two of cheating him of Rs 2.5 crore. Dr Khan approached the Meerut Superintendent of Police (SSP). Brahampuri Circle Officer (CO) Amit Rai confirmed that the two men, Islamuddin and his friend, have been arrested for alleged fraud and are currently in custody. The woman is also being traced and will be arrested when found.

