UP Mother Beats Son with 'Chappal' After He Marries Woman from Different Caste

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people continue to hold weddings following the COVID-19 guidelines. Recently, weddings across the country are grabbing headlines for some or another reason. From a bride wearing gol gappas around her neck during marriage to the bridegroom carrying his newlywed wife on shoulder to cross an area filled with water, such videos are doing rounds on social media. But Indians keep outdoing Indians, right?

A few days ago, a wedding in Bharuwa Sumerpur village of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh garnered headlines after a woman thrashed the groom with slippers. The video featured a couple exchanging varmalas (garlands) on the stage when suddenly the groom’s mother climbed on the stage. She next took out her slippers from her feet and started thrashing the groom in front of the family and guests at the wedding. Many attendees recorded the incident and shared it on social media. The video has now become the talk of the town and gone viral.

Watch the full video –

However, people were clueless why the son was being beaten up by his mother. According to a report, inter-caste marriage was the reason behind it. It was learned that the groom’s mother was not happy with her son's marriage to a girl from a different caste. The groom went against his family’s wish and married the girl in court. Since then, the couple was living as husband and wife.

While the bride’s father decided to celebrate the wedding at a district hall on July 03, the groom’s family were not invited to the celebration.

Following this, the groom’s mother crashed the wedding and thrashed him with slippers on stage. After a lot of effort, people managed to pull her down but the angry mother kept on abusing the couple.

The groom's name isUmeshchandra, who lives outside the town. According to the locals, Umeshchandra came back only to get married and left as soon as the wedding rituals were completed.

