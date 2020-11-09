UP Police Catch Killer of 8-year-old Boy From Spelling Mistakes He Made in Ransom Note

For 22-year-old Ram Pratap Singh, poor English spelling skills cost him dearly after he sent a ransom note to the family of a boy he had kidnapped and later killed.

The accused reportedly wrote the spelling of 'police' and Sitapur' wrong, spelling them as 'pullish' and Seeta-pur' that helped the cops zero in on the actual culprit, a TOI report said.

Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Sandila, had kidnapped his eight-year-old distant cousin from Hardoi from the boy's grandmother's house on October 26 and had sent a ransom note to the family demanding Rs 2 lakh. He wrote a message from a stolen mobile phone and sent it to the kid's father, where he wrote, "‘Do lakh rupay Seeta-Pur lekar pahuchiye. Pulish ko nahi batana nahi to haatya kar denge.’ It meant ‘Reach Sitapur with Rs 2 lakh. Don’t inform the police or he(the boy) would be murdered.’

The family had filed a missing complaint with the local Beniganj police station on November 4 and the cops initiated an investigation into the case.

Police reportedly formed teams and dispatched them to various locations to trace the kidnapped child. They also brought in the cyber security officials who sought out the owner of the cell phone who turned how to be a non-literate person who did not know how to send SMS, the Hardoi superintendent of police Anurag Vats was quoted by TOI.

Then on November 7, the police officials on the basis of local CCTV camera footage and tip-off from the area, rounded off a few suspects. Singh was one of them. The police then asked all of the suspects to write a line that included They were ordered to write: ‘Main police main bharti hona chahta hoon. Main Hardoi se Sitapur daud kar ja sakta hoon’ (I want to work in the police force. I can run from Hardoi to Sitapur).

Singh again gaffed on the spelling and wrote like how he did in the ransom text he had sent to the boy's family. The police based on the same, arrested him immediately.