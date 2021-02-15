UP Police Celebrate Birthday of Dog Who Was Part of Donald Trump's Security During His India Visit

The Muzaffarnagar police celebrated the third birthday of its sniffer dog Dicky with a special cake.

Dicky, whose birthday was celebrated on Saturday, was helped by his handler, Sunil Kumar, in cutting the cake.

Wearing a colourful paper cap and a solemn expression, Dicky 'cut' the birthday in the presence of her handler, and other police personnel at the police line kennel here.

The Labrador Retriever received a new coat and a leash as gifts. As a treat, she had boiled chicken along with her daily meal, comprising boiled eggs, mutton, vegetables, flatbread and milk.

The function was in keeping with Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav's directive that the birthday of all police personnel be celebrated at his duty premises -- the police station or outpost concerned or police line.

Abdul Raees Khan, police line in-charge, said, "Dicky has been trained by Indo-Tibetan Border Police at Panchkula in Haryana. She was posted to Muzaffarnagar in August 2019. Since then Dicky has been a part of operations to sniff out explosives at bus stands, railway stations, markets and other important places."

She was a part of the then US president Donald Trump's security drill when he visited India in 2020, he added.

Dogs in the Indian army are now also being trained to sniff out coronavirus infection, among other things. Dogs of the Indian breed Chippiparai and cocker spaniels are being trained to sniff out coronavirus by identifying metabolic biomarkers in personnel's sweat and urine samples, within seconds.

The dog brother and sister-duo of Mani and Jaya along with Casper, are among India’s first seven military canines to be trained in Covid-19 detection. They have been preparing for the task since September last year. Casper is a cocker spaniel, while Jaya and Mani are indigenous Chippiparai hounds from Tamil Nadu.

“Many countries use dogs for the detection of diseases such as cancer, Parkinson's, and diabetes. In India, this is the first time we have used dogs to detect a disease. We really see hope in this. We have found great results. We started training these dogs in September, and now they have become experts. Within seconds, they can detect the virus. These dogs have been trained to sit next to a positive sample kept in a container, while they move forward if it's negative,” Lt Colonel Surinder Saini, an instructor at the RVC Center in Meerut told News18.

This is the first time in India that the olfactory capability of canines is being used to detect tissues infected with pathogens releasing volatile metabolic biomarkers.

Several nations such as the UK, Finland, Russia, France, UAE, Germany, Lebanon have already started training dogs for coronavirus detection by screening passengers at airports and railway stations.

(With inputs from IANS)