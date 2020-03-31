BUZZ

UP Police Delivers Rasgullas to Elderly Diabetic Man Who Called Helpline amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Several people have been calling with food-related emergencies in UP since the coronavirus lockdown | Image credit: Twitter

Several people have been calling with food-related emergencies in UP since the coronavirus lockdown | Image credit: Twitter

The police helpline in Lucknow, on Monday, received an 'urgent' request for a 'rasgulla' from an elderly citizen.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 6:31 PM IST
Nine days into the lockdown, people are now craving for their favourite food and some are reaching out to the police helpline to satiate their desire.

The police helpline in Lucknow, on Monday, received an 'urgent' request for a 'rasgulla' from an elderly citizen.

"Hearing the caller, we understood that it was not a prank. We reached the house of the caller, Ram Chandra Prasad Kesari, with six rasgullas. We found that the old man was alone at home and was in a condition of hypoglycemia (low sugar condition). He is diabetic and his face was pale. He could not move. We gave him rasgullas and he ate four of them after which he slowly became normal," said Santosh Singh, station house officer (SHO), Hazratganj.

Kesari, a widower, lives alone in his flat and his children live abroad. His stock of sweets had finished during the lockdown period. Since the announcement of the helpline, police in UP are keeping busy and taking care to respond to genuine callers. A pregnant woman teacher was provided food when she called the helpline.

A police officer in Lucknow said that they have been getting calls for 'paan', pizza and, yes, even liquor. On Sunday, the Rampur district Magistrate's office received several SOS calls from a man who wanted samosas with chutney.

Some children have also been calling up the helpline asking for ice-creams, pastries and even a football.

The gesture has, nevertheless, earned UP Police some applause on social media following severe outrage after videos of cops beating up alleged lockdown violators went viral.

(With inputs from IANS)

