UP Police Gives 'Singham' Meme a 'Pawri' Twist to Send a Message against Harassers

The meme game of UP Police is getting strong by the day. The Twitter account of the department shared a witty video to show what it is like to 'pawri' with the police. Using clips from Ajay Devgn-Kajal Aggarwal starrer 2011 film Singham, UP Police conveyed a message against harassers and eve-teasers.

The first clip is from the scene where the female protagonist is attacked by goons. In the second clip, we can see her and Singham Ajay together on a bike after the incident while in the third one, all the goons have been caught by the police.

The video says, "Ye chedhkhani karne wale hai, ye ham hai aur ab police ke saath inki pawri hogi." (These are harassers, this is us and now they are going to party with the police).

Shared with the caption, "Pawri with Police?," the video has been liked by more than 27,000 Twitter users.

After watching the clip, a Twitter user named Ritika commented that this is the next level of partying. Another user was also impressed with the level of creativity of UP Police.

Quote-tweeting the meme, Inspector in Delhi Police Sonam Joshi tagged DCP New Delhi and asked where is pawri with Delhi police.

A Twitter user used a meme to respond to the video. On the lines of the famous meme, he jokingly said that after watching this video, memers are asking if they should leave their job.

While most people were impressed with the creativity of UP Police, a user's advise was critical and said that the tweet was lame and might backfire. He also advised the department to hire a new PR team.

Thanking the user for his suggestion, Rahul Srivastav, Additional SP ATS said that the former would be surprised to know this but the memes are being made by cops and there is no PR agency involved with the UP Police.

Recently, Call 112 service of the UP Police also joined the pawri trend to convey the message that if late night parties are disturbing you, then you can call the police at 112 to intervene.