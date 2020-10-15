UP Police Let Buffalo Decide Who its Owner is After Two Men Brawl over Cattle Theft

Unusual problems require unusual solutions. Taking this saying to heart, a police officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district decided to let a buffalo solve a case. The video of the same has now surfaced on the internet and is being shared widely because of its distinct solution.

The buffalo in question became the reason behind a brawl between two people at Tirwa Kotwali in the Kannauj district. Virendra from Ali Nagar was claiming that the buffalo belonged to him and Dharmendra from Madhav Nagar had stolen it.

Virendra had filed a complaint against Dharmendra saying that he not only stole the buffalo but also sold it to a man from Rasoolabad village named Muslim. Virendra had interrupted Muslim when he was at a cattle fair trying to sell the buffalo which he purchased from Dharmendra.

When the police questioned Dharmendra, he denied the charge of stealing the buffalo and claimed it belonged to him. Virendra also kept claiming that he is the rightful owner of the buffalo. When the police could not provide a resolution, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vijaykant Mishra got a unique idea. He decided to let the buffalo choose the real owner, reported News18 Punjab.

The two men were asked to call out the buffalo and it was left upon the animal to decide its rightful owner.

In the video that has surfaced on social media, the animal was made to stand in between the two men and they both called the buffalo, hoping that it would come walking in their direction.

Virendra’s hopes were crushed when the buffalo walked towards Dharmendra, identifying him as its owner. Virendra could not object as the matter was settled by the animal itself.

As per the report, the SSP’s idea of letting the buffalo decide was highly appreciated by the people because it found a simple solution to the problem. The issue also remained a matter of discussion for the people of Kannauj district because of its bizarreness.