1-min read

Brave UP Police Officer Walks Into Burning House, Retrieves LPG Cylinders

A fire was reported from a house in Alamkhani in Bilaspurpur area in the Friday afternoon after which officials from the local police post led by SI Akhilesh Kumar Dixit rushed to the spot.

PTI

Updated:May 4, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
Brave UP Police Officer Walks Into Burning House, Retrieves LPG Cylinders
Image courtesy: Twitter.
In a heroic act, a sub-inspector went inside a Greater Noida house that was on flames to bring out two LPG cylinders and prevent further damage, police officials said Friday.

A fire was reported from a house in Alamkhani in Bilaspurpur area in the Friday afternoon after which officials from the local police post led by SI Akhilesh Kumar Dixit rushed to the spot, they said.

"Around 3.15 pm the police reached the spot and a crowd was gathered outside the house belonging to Geeta and Phool Singh. Somebody informed the officials that two LPG cylinders with full gas were kept inside the house," SHO Dankaur, Samresh Singh, said.

"After giving a thought to the situation, SI Akhilesh Kumar Dixit quickly arranged a blanket from a neighboring house. He then covered his body with the blanket and barged into the house and came back with the cylinders, preventing any bigger damage," he said.

After ensuring the safe removal of the cylinders the police team along with the locals managed to douse the fire in some time and no person was injured in the episode, Singh said.

Prime facie it appears that the fire was sparked by a short circuit but it could be confirmed only after an investigation, the SHO said.




