UP Police Uses ‘Pawri’ Meme to Send a Message to Locals Disturbed by Late Night Parties

With its hilarious tweets, the Uttar Pradesh Police is acing the meme game on Twitter. Participating in the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' trend, Call 112 — a social media handle by UP Police — tweeted that if the citizens of the state are getting disturbed due to late night parties happening around, then they can contact the police on the number 112. The photo shared with the tweet follows the pattern of the rib-tickling 'Pawri' meme. It says, "Ye hum hai aur hamari car hai )This is us and our car), Agar late night Pawri aapko distrub kar rahi hai toh, (If late night party is disturbing you) ye hamara number hai (Here is our number)."

Residents of the UP state can dial 112 to report cases of late night parties in their areas if they are getting disturbed. Along with this number, Call 112 also shared the WhatsApp number where citizens can contact the department. State residents can also tweet their concerns to the Twitter handle of Call 112 and receive assistance in case of a fire or any other emergency. They can also get an ambulance in emergency situations by tweeting to Call 112.

Late night #PawriHoRahiHai aur aap disturb ho rahe toh call karein 112 pic.twitter.com/vc74SmtDmF— Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) February 14, 2021

The creative way of UP Police to send across their message has caught the attention of Twitterati. Based on the video of the girl who called the party as 'pawri', the hilarious tweet has been liked more than 7 thousand times.

A person who was mighty impressed with the effort of UP Police said that they should be awarded for being creative. He said that people should learn how to use trends for their benefit from UP Police.

I think Up police should be given award specially the people's behind this😂😂 well done sir/mam. Trends ko apne liye istemal karna koi inse seekhe(with all due respect you guy's are doing a great work) we all are proud of UP Police.— Balwant Kumar Yadav (@real_balwant) February 14, 2021

Replying to their tweet, another user said that the UP Police are emerging as the best one in the country.

U.P police is emerging these days as the best ones in country. Kudos!🇮🇳— Prashant (@PrashantSainii) February 14, 2021

However, one user also complained in the comments section that he had approached the helpline 112 at night but they responded in the morning.

Last time , i called 112 for late night party. Fleet wake up morning Asking name an allSome time not works 112— ASHISH SHARMA (@AshishHandsom) February 14, 2021

Another user asked an important question to UP Police. He questioned if the name of the complainant will remain confidential if they report late night parties. However, instead of responding to the query in public, the official handle has sent a direct message to this user.

Sir agr ham complaint krte h kbhi ese late night party ki to kya complaint krne wale ka naam public krte h ya wo confidential rkha jata hai????— Pawan Rawat (@rawatjipawan) February 14, 2021

When it comes to putting memes and pop-culture to ultimate use, Uttar Pradesh Police is always ahead! Few weeks earlier, the UO Police tweeted a video edit from the iconic film, Sholay. In the edit, the lead antagonist of the film Gabbar played by Amjad Khan can be seen spitting on the ground a few times. After this, the police officer Thakur played by Sanjeev Kumar chases Gabbar and grabs him. The video edit ends with the warning that spitting in public is an offense as it can increase the risk of Covid-19 infection. It warns viewers to not spit in public.

Sharing the video, UP Police asked, "What was the reason behind Gabbar's punishment?"