UP Police Pay Emotional Tribute to Sniffer Dog Vicon for His 'Pawsome' Contribution

In a scene that will surely leave you misty-eyed, the Uttar Pradesh Police bid an emotional adieu to its dog which served for more than 10 years in the department. The Labrador, Vicon, died on Sunday following which the police department paid tribute to him and gave him a final farewell with full state honours, ANI reported. Born in 2011, Vicon was inducted into the Uttar Pradesh Police dog squad as an explosive sniffer dog on June 20, 2012. During his years in the police, Vicon was part of various anti-explosive operations and contributed significantly to the department. However, the Labrador died due to prolonged illness on Sunday morning. Displaying respect for the canine and his service, the Uttar Pradesh Police held a wreath laying ceremony and bid a final goodbye to Vicon.

Reportedly, the ceremony was attended by senior police officials of the Uttar Pradesh police which included the Superintendent of Police (City), Superintendent (Traffic), and Assistant Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Civil Lines.

The UP Police also shared a video of the wreath-laying ceremony on its Twitter Handle where police officers can be seen saluting the sniffer dog for the last time. “With moist eyes and nostalgia, we remember the ‘pawsome’ contribution of Vicon, our explosive sniffer officer at Moradabad,” the police wrote.

"Farewell to our V(icon)" With moist eyes & nostalgia, we remember the ‘pawsome’ contribution of Vicon, our explosive sniffer officer at Moradabad, who kept his ‘nose to the grindstone’ for more than a decade. Jai Hind!#RestInPeace!#K9 pic.twitter.com/Nf5NlWvVGu — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) April 25, 2022

In the clip, police officials lay the wreath and salute the dog while bidding farewell to him with full state honours.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sagar Jain, Vicon helped the police department in many important operations and served for 10 years and 9 months in the Dog Squad.

In a similar gesture by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) a wreath-laying ceremony was held for its sniffer dog in 2017.

Chhattisgarh: Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF sniffer dog Cracker, who lost his life in an IED blast in Bijapur yesterday. pic.twitter.com/NJ8Bvrl10T— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2017

The canine named Cracker had lost his life in an IED blast by Maoists in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh during an anti-Maoist operation. The CRPF had bid him a final adieu with full state honours.

