UP Police Posts Photos of Red Lights at Traffic and OT, Asks Netizens Which One They Prefer

The twitter handles of various State services keep the netizens on their feet by sharing safety tips every now and then. From memes to taglines, the official State police twitter handles leave no chance to remind the netizens about the importance of safety. Taking the league ahead, UP Police has shared another tweet on their official handle, asking netizens about their favourite red light.
With a picture of red light at traffic, and other outside operation theatre, UP Police shared the snap, writing, “In case you jump the 1st, you might have no choice. Choose your lights & always give a green signal to safety! #RoadSafety #RespectTrafficSignal”
In case you jump the 1st, you might have no choice. Choose your lights & always give a green signal to safety !#RoadSafety #RespectTrafficSignal pic.twitter.com/wombLeOcVh— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 24, 2019
The picture read, “Which of the two lights you would like to stop? The choice is yours.”
After the tweet went viral, several netizens has hailed UP Police for their creativity. The Twitter handle has been praised for sharing such an important message on road safety with a creative picture. Some others shared more creative content on road safety.
This is how netizens reacted:
Salute you people for creativity— shivshanker tiwari (@supershiv90) July 24, 2019
👉👌👌👍👍👏👏👏👏👏👏— Talking Action (@piyush198) July 24, 2019
thanos pic.twitter.com/MogLRsgVBb— Ajay Singh (@ajayrancho) July 24, 2019
It's a great thought to show such warning pictures. Because if you say simply, people won't pay attention.— Shailendra Kumar (@Shailendra_6) July 24, 2019
Some others asked UP Police to improve their services rather than posting tweets. They share the concern with pictures and posts, sharing:
UP Police सदेव आपकी सेवा में तत्पर But only on Twitter— garima srivastav (@garimaIII) July 24, 2019
I dnt think there are traffic lights in any city except Noida/Ghaziabad, not even Lucknow.— Kanishk (@kanishk_sri) July 24, 2019
Ghaziabad railway station pr dropping zone m yh nazara h board pr saaf likha h no parking... pic.twitter.com/UCd3UEJDnL— Honey (@Honey51207051) July 24, 2019
#RoadSafety , This rule is confusing. Bcoz i see daily in morning n in noon, Maximum students go to school with 2 wheelers with harsh driving. They r above 18 or This rule is not for college students.— S.Shaurya (@SShaurya19) July 24, 2019
