UP Police Posts Photos of Red Lights at Traffic and OT, Asks Netizens Which One They Prefer

The Twitter handle has been praised for sharing such an important message on road safety with a creative picture. Some others shared more creative content on road safety.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
Image for representation.
The twitter handles of various State services keep the netizens on their feet by sharing safety tips every now and then. From memes to taglines, the official State police twitter handles leave no chance to remind the netizens about the importance of safety. Taking the league ahead, UP Police has shared another tweet on their official handle, asking netizens about their favourite red light.

With a picture of red light at traffic, and other outside operation theatre, UP Police shared the snap, writing, “In case you jump the 1st, you might have no choice. Choose your lights & always give a green signal to safety! #RoadSafety #RespectTrafficSignal”

The picture read, “Which of the two lights you would like to stop? The choice is yours.”

After the tweet went viral, several netizens has hailed UP Police for their creativity. The Twitter handle has been praised for sharing such an important message on road safety with a creative picture. Some others shared more creative content on road safety.

This is how netizens reacted:

Some others asked UP Police to improve their services rather than posting tweets. They share the concern with pictures and posts, sharing:

