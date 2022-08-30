UP Police Share Video to Discourage 'Rain Rowdyism', Netizens Laud Efforts

As general public service announcements rarely grab the attention of the target audience, the Uttar Pradesh police, this time, have used a video to raise awareness about road safety. The department mentioned that they are keeping a tight rein on ‘rain rowdyism.’ They claimed that splashing water on others during rains can lead one in “hot waters.” “Be mindful of other road users in rains to avoid a ‘date’ with us,” UP Police wrote in the caption.

In the video, a boy in the car can be seen splashing water on a girl walking on the road. The department made it clear that they are standing guard for their citizens come rain or shine. “It is not funny if you make monsoon miserable for others,” the department wrote. Have a look for yourself:

Keeping a tight rein on ‘rain rowdyism’ Splashing water on others during rains can lead you in hot waters!

Be mindful of other road users in rains to avoid a ‘date’ with us. #UPPForSaferRoads#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/0KwMSvKFM3 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) August 30, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 2.5K views. “Remarkable drive by @Uppolice to rein in ‘rain rowdyism’ by Romeos on roads! Appreciate.” Another person wrote, “Great Initiative, U.P police are thinking out of the box and issues which are less pertaining to.”

Meanwhile, in another such attempt by the UP Police, a video showed a deer following traffic rules and using the zebra crossing to cross the street. “Deer Zindagi. Life is precious, violation of traffic rules can prove to be dear! Follow road safety norms!” the caption read.

In the video, a deer is seen standing beside a busy road. While trying to cross the road, the deer takes a step forward but soon stops seeing the approaching traffic. He waits patiently for the traffic to come to a halt before beginning to cross. Moreover, the deer doesn’t cross from just anywhere on the road but uses the zebra crossing to get to the other side

