UP Police Tries the #TetrisChallenge, Desi Netizens Fail to Understand the Joke

Uttar Pradesh Police posted a picture on its Twitter in which two of its officers were seen lying on the ground, surrounded by paraphernalia and police van and motorbike parked next to them. Since being posted, the picture left people on social media baffled as many were trying to understand why such a picture has been posted by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

However, not many were aware that the police department was actually taking part in the latest viral challenge #TetrisChallenge. Many service workers around the world have been taking up this viral challenge so far.

The picture posted by the Uttar Pradesh Police as a part of #TetrisChallenge was captioned, “We are all set for any challenge! #TetrisChallenge”.

Since being posted the picture has received over 1,100 likes.

However, many were unable to comprehend what the picture posted by Uttar Pradesh Police meant.

What is this — Shakti Singh .... (@Shakti8853581) September 23, 2019

Please elaborate on it...what does it mean — Pankaj human (@Pankajk94220585) September 23, 2019

Well done UP POLICE, It's a good start — Umesh Pilania (@umesh__pilania) September 23, 2019

Good but lack of gadgets as appears to me. In comparison of others country.@myogiadityanath — मलय (@kaushik_dost) September 23, 2019

#TetrisChallenge began with the Zurich police who shared a photograph of an interesting geometric pattern that included two of their police officials and a display of various contents in police vehicles. The picture clicked from above gave a bird’s-eye view of the display that soon went viral, prompting others to take the challenge as well.

Here are some other participants of viral #TetrisChallenge:

