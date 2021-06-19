UP Police Used Coca Cola Memes to Urge Indians to Take Covid-19 Vaccine

Soft Drink brand Coca Cola has been in news ever since ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo removed the soft drink bottles from the table while he was addressing the press at the UEFA Euro Cup. Since the incident, the beverage company has lost huge amounts of money and social media has been flooded with meme content about the incident. Uttar Pradesh police most recently used the Coca-Cola reference to sensitise people about vaccination. Through a quirky post the police urged everyone to take the jab against coronavirus. The department has done a word play with the Coca-Cola spelling and have edited it to Co-vaxin-Co-vishield. The ‘ca’ and ‘la’ are seen hanging below through a chain in the graphic. The bottle of the drink has been attributed to as a ‘shot of safety’. The post has been captioned as “A shot in the arm to prevent the harm!". All police departments across India have been using social media as a strong medium to sensitise people for the vaccination process.

The post has received mixed reaction from the audiences. Some people have opined that the post is a promotion of Coca-Cola while others have appreciated the post.

Recently, the police had used a ‘Thums Up’ reference to urge people to mask up. The department had modified the brand’s tagline, ‘taste the thunder’ to ‘beat the Covid Thunder.’ In place of Thums Up they had written ‘Mask Up’. The post captioned as “Obey the ‘thumb rule’ of Covid” had also got Thums Up’s reply. The brand wrote, ‘Thums Up to this’.

Meanwhile, the central government has announced free vaccination for all those who are between the age of 18 and 44. This move is also likely to urge more and more people to take the jab. The second wave of coronavirus had exposed the health infrastructure of India as many people across the country lost their lives due to lack of treatment while some struggled to find the bed and eventually lost the battle against the virus.

