UP Police Uses Bollywood Movies to Impart Lessons on Consent, Netizens Laud Creativity

Movies depicting social issues often significantly shape our understanding. Cinema can often influence those with impressionable minds to replicate what they see happening on screen.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has used the craze for Bollywood movies in order to teach people about consent. In a video that combines two clips from the 1993 Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Darr and Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu 2016 film Pink, UP Police has tried to assert the importance of consent.

The first clip is of Darr’s song Jaadu Teri Nazar starring Juhi. The lyrics of the song say Tu ha kar ya na kar, tu hai meri Kiran [Whether you say yes or no, you are mine, Kiran]. After this, the video shows Amitabh standing in the courtroom and saying the famous dialogue of Pink, ‘No means no.’

Towards the end, UP Police gives the message that when Kiran says no, it means no. The police department also shared the numbers 112 and 1090 where women can report unwanted advances.

Directed by Yash Chopra, Darr was the story of a stalker who harasses a woman and her fiance and even attempts to murder him. Years after the movie was released, it has been criticised for glorifying stalking. On the other hand, Pink is one of the women-centric movies made in recent times that delves into the many nuances of the idea of consent.

Twitter users are appreciating the unique way adopted by UP Police to spread awareness about consent. A user named Urmi said that she wishes this effort was made earlier. She added that the movie Darr that glorified stalkers should not have been made at all.

A user named Ruchi Pandey said that UP Police is getting creative while Uday Yadav called them ‘entertaining.’

Sarvesh Srivastava, a Twitter user said that he appreciates UP Police for using innovative ideas in order to teach a moral lesson.

However, quote-tweeting the video, a user named Vinay Verma questioned the crime rate in the state. He also said that this new message by UP Police gives him hope that they will do better.

Calling the ‘advertising’ style of UP Police interesting, a user named Prahasini said, “Keep it up.”

Recently, the Twitter handle of the state police department shared another video-edit from the 1975 film Sholay to warn the people of the state against spitting in public.

Their tweet had gone viral and many users had replied with their own memes in the comments section.