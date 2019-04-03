LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Woman Cop in UP Lauded for Feeding Starving, Elderly Woman and Helping With Her Bank Work

OP Singh, Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, has praised Constable Manvi in a letter of appreciation for 'for exemplifying highest human virtues of kindness along with her duty'.

News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Woman Cop in UP Lauded for Feeding Starving, Elderly Woman and Helping With Her Bank Work
Source: Twitter/UP Police
Loading...
A woman constable in Uttar Pradesh has received praise after she displayed admirable humanity in the line of duty by helping out an elderly woman in need.

According to a post put up by Uttar Pradesh police's Twitter handle, constable Manvi helped out the elderly woman was experiencing some issues at the bank. The cop not only helped the hassled woman complete her task at the bank but also comforted her and offered her food upon learning that she was starving.

OP Singh, Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, has praised Manvi in a letter of appreciation for "for exemplifying highest human virtues of kindness along with her duty".

As per the DGP's letter, Manvi had gone to the bank for her own personal work where she met the old lady, who was struggling with her work and starvation.




The kind gesture did not go unnoticed on social media. Netizens were impressed by the cop's empathy and humanity and greatly lauded her kind act.






















Constable Manvi is not the only cop who made headlines for her kind act this week. Assam Police recently posted a video of a traffic cop on Twitter who was on duty in heavy rain, manning an uncovered police mound in the middle of a road without a raincoat or umbrella, even as a storm raged on around him.

He has been awarded for by the Guwahati Police Commissioner for his bravery and dedication to his job.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram