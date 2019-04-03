Woman Cop in UP Lauded for Feeding Starving, Elderly Woman and Helping With Her Bank Work

DGP OP Singh commended Const.Manvi,in an appreciation letter, for exemplifying highest human virtues of kindness along with her duty

She not only empathetically comforted an hassled old lady outside a bank,helped her with her work but also offered her food

Congratulations Manvi! pic.twitter.com/HCYC8Eufb6 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) April 1, 2019

Congratulations Manvi. These kind of positive examples will change people's image towards Police. Good Work. Many more letters like these to come in near future. This is advantage of social media. Police did good in past also but now it is visible due to social media. @dgpup — Dr. Mayank Yadav (@MayankYadav84) April 2, 2019

Good one up police — Vishnu Dev Nagar (@VishnuDevNagar5) April 1, 2019

Proud of u sister — Ravi Shukla (@RaviShu29731239) April 2, 2019

Great girl. God bless her always and her seniors who have identified her great work and motivate and groom the force. — Gyanendradas (@gyanendra_shahi) April 2, 2019