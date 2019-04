Woman Cop in UP Lauded for Feeding Starving, Elderly Woman and Helping With Her Bank Work

DGP OP Singh commended Const.Manvi,in an appreciation letter, for exemplifying highest human virtues of kindness along with her duty

She not only empathetically comforted an hassled old lady outside a bank,helped her with her work but also offered her food

Congratulations Manvi! pic.twitter.com/HCYC8Eufb6 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) April 1, 2019

Congratulations Manvi. These kind of positive examples will change people's image towards Police. Good Work. Many more letters like these to come in near future. This is advantage of social media. Police did good in past also but now it is visible due to social media. @dgpup — Dr. Mayank Yadav (@MayankYadav84) April 2, 2019

Good one up police — Vishnu Dev Nagar (@VishnuDevNagar5) April 1, 2019

Proud of u sister — Ravi Shukla (@RaviShu29731239) April 2, 2019

Great girl. God bless her always and her seniors who have identified her great work and motivate and groom the force. — Gyanendradas (@gyanendra_shahi) April 2, 2019

A woman constable in Uttar Pradesh has received praise after she displayed admirable humanity in the line of duty by helping out an elderly woman in need.According to a post put up by Uttar Pradesh police's Twitter handle, constable Manvi helped out the elderly woman was experiencing some issues at the bank. The cop not only helped the hassled woman complete her task at the bank but also comforted her and offered her food upon learning that she was starving.OP Singh, Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, has praised Manvi in a letter of appreciation for "for exemplifying highest human virtues of kindness along with her duty".As per the DGP's letter, Manvi had gone to the bank for her own personal work where she met the old lady, who was struggling with her work and starvation.The kind gesture did not go unnoticed on social media. Netizens were impressed by the cop's empathy and humanity and greatly lauded her kind act.Constable Manvi is not the only cop who made headlines for her kind act this week. Assam Police recently posted a video of a traffic cop on Twitter who was on duty in heavy rain, manning an uncovered police mound in the middle of a road without a raincoat or umbrella, even as a storm raged on around him.He has been awarded for by the Guwahati Police Commissioner for his bravery and dedication to his job.