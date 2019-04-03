Woman Cop in UP Lauded for Feeding Starving, Elderly Woman and Helping With Her Bank Work
OP Singh, Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, has praised Constable Manvi in a letter of appreciation for 'for exemplifying highest human virtues of kindness along with her duty'.
Source: Twitter/UP Police
According to a post put up by Uttar Pradesh police's Twitter handle, constable Manvi helped out the elderly woman was experiencing some issues at the bank. The cop not only helped the hassled woman complete her task at the bank but also comforted her and offered her food upon learning that she was starving.
OP Singh, Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, has praised Manvi in a letter of appreciation for "for exemplifying highest human virtues of kindness along with her duty".
As per the DGP's letter, Manvi had gone to the bank for her own personal work where she met the old lady, who was struggling with her work and starvation.
DGP OP Singh commended Const.Manvi,in an appreciation letter, for exemplifying highest human virtues of kindness along with her duty— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) April 1, 2019
She not only empathetically comforted an hassled old lady outside a bank,helped her with her work but also offered her food
Congratulations Manvi! pic.twitter.com/HCYC8Eufb6
The kind gesture did not go unnoticed on social media. Netizens were impressed by the cop's empathy and humanity and greatly lauded her kind act.
Congratulations Manvi. These kind of positive examples will change people's image towards Police. Good Work. Many more letters like these to come in near future. This is advantage of social media. Police did good in past also but now it is visible due to social media. @dgpup— Dr. Mayank Yadav (@MayankYadav84) April 2, 2019
ये दिखाता है कि मानवी की शिक्षा का असर उनकी नौकरी पर भी पूरा है। ऐसे पुलिस कर्मियों से ही @Uppolice भरोसा बढ़ जाता है। मानवी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।— Lucknowwallah (@Lucknowwallah1) April 1, 2019
Good one up police— Vishnu Dev Nagar (@VishnuDevNagar5) April 1, 2019
Commendable work👌👌Manviji pic.twitter.com/jRxtk9Z5vp— Virendra Kumar (@viren734) April 3, 2019
Proud of u sister— Ravi Shukla (@RaviShu29731239) April 2, 2019
DGP OP Singh commended Const.Manvi,in an appreciation letter, for exemplifying highest human virtues of kindness along with her duty— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) April 1, 2019
She not only empathetically comforted an hassled old lady outside a bank,helped her with her work but also offered her food
Congratulations Manvi! pic.twitter.com/HCYC8Eufb6
Great girl. God bless her always and her seniors who have identified her great work and motivate and groom the force.— Gyanendradas (@gyanendra_shahi) April 2, 2019
Constable Manvi is not the only cop who made headlines for her kind act this week. Assam Police recently posted a video of a traffic cop on Twitter who was on duty in heavy rain, manning an uncovered police mound in the middle of a road without a raincoat or umbrella, even as a storm raged on around him.
He has been awarded for by the Guwahati Police Commissioner for his bravery and dedication to his job.
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle, Takes Swipe At Congress’ NYAY Scheme
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- State Medical Department in India Stored 12.5 Million Pregnancy Records without Password
- Sanya Malhotra Dancing to Naezy's 'Aafat Wapas' Will Pump You Up, Watch Video
- Matthew Hayden Goes Undercover Shopping in Chennai But Fans Aren't Buying it
- PUBG Addiction: Boy Commits Suicide in Hyderabad After Being Scolded For Playing PUBG During Boards
- 'The Trump of Aleppo' Man Wears Only All-Yellow For a Secret Reason
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s