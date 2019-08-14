UP Policemen Beat Each Other With Lathis Over ‘Bribe Money’, Suspended

Two policemen have been suspended in Uttar Pradesh after a video purportedly showing them beating each other with lathis over the distribution of bribe money went viral on social media.

The brawl took place at a petrol pump in Prayagraj on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

CCTV footage showed the cops arguing over something near a police van before one of them slapped the other, leading to a full-blown fight.

The two were seen grabbing lathis and thrashing each other as other cops present on the spot tried to break up the fight.

"The petrol pump where the incident happened on the night of August 11 comes under Kondhiyara police station. Both the police personnel have been suspended for now," Ashutosh Mishra, Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime, told ANI.

The four people were seen leaving the spot in the van while two people, identified by ANI as the petrol pump in-charge and his helper, stand by.

#WATCH Two policemen fight with each other allegedly over a bribe, in Prayagraj. Ashutosh Mishra, SP Crime, says “The incident took place day before yesterday. Both the policemen have been suspended. Investigation underway." pic.twitter.com/d83DItRTPf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 13, 2019

Several netizens demanded strict action against the cops.

Just a query -Bade se badi galti karne per bhi police walo ko hamesha suspend hi kyun karte hain, naukri se nikalte kyun nahi ?? — mukul kandpal (@mukul_kandpal) August 13, 2019

Because a proper procedure has to be followed. Suspension based on prima facie evidence -> committee files report -> action taken based on report. — Qrius (@Q_Qrius) August 13, 2019

Ye rakhwali karege public ki — pissu ki cycle (@faltooooooooo) August 13, 2019

Yahi log ki wajah se hamari country piche hai abhi tak ye pure police department ke sharmindgi ki wajah bante hai #stop_corruption — Ratnesh Singh Thakur (@RatneshSinghTh9) August 13, 2019

In June 2016, four policemen were caught on camera fighting each other in broad daylight at an intersection in Lucknow allegedly over a share of bribe collected from local street vendors.

And earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh police was forced to order a probe after a viral video showed a policeman posted at the Sitapur jail, where rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar is lodged, accepting a bribe from a person considered close to the legislator.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.