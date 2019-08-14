Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

UP Policemen Beat Each Other With Lathis Over ‘Bribe Money’, Suspended

CCTV footage showed the cops arguing over something near a police van before one of them slapped the other, leading to a full-blown fight.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 14, 2019, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UP Policemen Beat Each Other With Lathis Over ‘Bribe Money’, Suspended
Screenshot from CCTV footage uploaded by @ANI on Twitter.
Loading...

Two policemen have been suspended in Uttar Pradesh after a video purportedly showing them beating each other with lathis over the distribution of bribe money went viral on social media.

The brawl took place at a petrol pump in Prayagraj on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

CCTV footage showed the cops arguing over something near a police van before one of them slapped the other, leading to a full-blown fight.

The two were seen grabbing lathis and thrashing each other as other cops present on the spot tried to break up the fight.

"The petrol pump where the incident happened on the night of August 11 comes under Kondhiyara police station. Both the police personnel have been suspended for now," Ashutosh Mishra, Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime, told ANI.

The four people were seen leaving the spot in the van while two people, identified by ANI as the petrol pump in-charge and his helper, stand by.

Several netizens demanded strict action against the cops.

In June 2016, four policemen were caught on camera fighting each other in broad daylight at an intersection in Lucknow allegedly over a share of bribe collected from local street vendors.

And earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh police was forced to order a probe after a viral video showed a policeman posted at the Sitapur jail, where rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar is lodged, accepting a bribe from a person considered close to the legislator.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram