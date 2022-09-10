UP Police's Cyber Security Advisory Comes With a 'Brahmastra' Twist

Uttar Pradesh Police’s social media presence is always on point. And, now, the department has raised awareness regarding cyber safety by mixing a bit of pop culture in their messages to appeal to the youth. This time, they have used the big budget release, the fictional drama – Brahmastra to bring attention to the importance of strong passwords.

After the release of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva, the movie has been much talked about, from its storyline to its VFX, to its promotions, and now finally the UP Police grabbed the opportunity and took to social media to share a video that mimicked the trailer of Brahmastra by sending out a loud and clear message of having a strong password to protect oneself from cyber criminal activities. The video ends with an example of a strong password “Bh@#?_51*”.

The video caught the attention of netizens and they responded humorously. Here are a few reactions

इसे ब्रह्मास्त्र का क्रेज़ कहते है!! 😍😍🔥🔥

blockbuster of the year 🔥🔥

जय श्री राम 🚩🚩🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Reality of madrasiwood(south movies) (@VickyRa68679543) September 10, 2022

commendable sir ji — उमेश द्विवेदी, जर्नलिस्ट (@umeshdwivedi785) September 9, 2022

Acha laga raha up me promotion dekh kar boycott ke bajaaye but we are using passwords like this tnks you — Abdul Quadir (@Badshah_King24) September 9, 2022

In the caption, the UP Police brought attention to the criteria of a strong password which is to use upper/lower case, letters, numbers, and symbols for strong passwords. And that a strong password is the Brahmastra to avoid cyber attacks.

This is not the first time that state police have taken the help of movie references in their public service messaging. Previously, the UP Police had uploaded the poster of Ananya Pandey and Vijay Deverakonda starred – Liger, but making an edit and urging the citizens to make their passwords strong. The poster read, “Build a majestic password like Liger, a crossbreed of protection”.

The UP Police’s social media witty takes have garnered them a lot of appreciation. In the past, the police wanted to raise awareness about 112, a one-stop emergency number that people can dial if they need any help anytime.

In UP mothers don’t say “ Beta So Ja Nahin to Gabbar Singh Aa Jayega”, Kids say “ Mai UP 112 bula loonga” & We think that’s beautiful ❤️#UPPCares pic.twitter.com/4FKNgOOvft — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 23, 2021

“In UP mothers don’t say “ Beta So Ja Nahin to Gabbar Singh Aa Jayega”, Kids say “ Mai UP 112 bula loonga” & We think that’s beautiful,” the caption read.

