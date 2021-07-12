As the COVID-19 pandemic situation started looking better after a decline in the number of cases, lockdowns and restrictions on movement were eased out by the government. People who were stuck in their houses because of the pandemic saw this as a chance to go out with family and friends. However, the eagerness to go on a holiday raised an alarm about the dangers of the third wave of coronavirus as we saw pictures of jam-packed tourist spots where many were seen flouting social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols. While enjoying a vacation is also important, it should not come at the cost of danger to life. Now, Uttar Pradesh Police has come up with an innovative social media post to remind people about the importance of wearing a mask against COVID-19 protection.

The picture shared by UP police in its Tweet uses the name of four tourist destinations namely Manali, Agra, Shimla and Kullu, to give the subtle message of ensuring to wear a mask while enjoying vacations. “A travel companion to keep you safe as you explore tourist destinations! Stay masked while you have a good time with family & friends!, “ read the caption shared along with the picture on Twitter

Here’s the tweet:

A travel companion to keep you safe as you explore tourist destinations !Stay masked while you have a good time with family & friends !!#MaskUpIndia #MaskForAll #Mask #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hV5KUsn9QF — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 8, 2021

Replying to the Tweet, netizens dropped their comments lauding the social media team of the police department. “Good initiative by the police force," tweeted a user in her reaction to this message by UP Police.

Great job by UP POLICE!— Biresh Sinha (@BireshSinha) July 10, 2021

Very stuble, very true! 😎Best is Please don't go for a vacation to such places now? or keep social distancing https://t.co/5YNGCFJSqF — Arjun Ghosh (@arjunghosh) July 10, 2021

#MaskUpIndia to have a wonderful holiday and a safe return home… !! https://t.co/NEePxPWpqY— Sachchidanand Pandey (@PallavSNP) July 8, 2021

What are your thoughts on UP Police’s tweet?

However, this is not the first time that police departments have been using innovative social media posts for creating awareness about COVID-19 prevention protocols. Last month, UP police used the viral picture of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo moving Coca-cola bottles at a press conference to inspire people for taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The department used a wordplay with the spelling of Coca-Cola and edited it to ‘Co-vaxin-Co-vishield’- names of COVID-19 vaccines.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here