'Mask Devo Bhav': UP Police's Latest Tweet on Masking Up is Hitting the Right Note

With the threat of a possible third wave of coronavirus pandemic hitting the country soon, the need to stay extra cautious about following COVID-19 safety protocols becomes all the more important. However, the images of congested tourist destinations with people flouting social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines posed a question about the seriousness. Time and again, government authorities have used social platforms to emphasize the importance of using masks in this fight against the deadly virus.

Now, Uttar Pradesh Police has tweeted a picture to remind people about the significance of masks. The picture features a doormat that reads, “Press Enter If You’re Masked."

“A Home Sweet Home needs to be a ‘Safe Home’ House with a garden too! Stay masked & ask everyone around you to follow suit," tweeted UP Police while sharing the image along with a few hashtags.

A Home Sweet Home needs to be a ‘Safe Home’ 🏡 too !Stay masked & ask everyone around you to follow suit. #MaskUpIndia #MaskForAll #COVID19 #UPPCares pic.twitter.com/ALVnkRMnQa — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 13, 2021

The innovative image used by UP Police to remind people about the mask’s importance got a thumbs up from netizens who shared their reactions, complementing the social media team of the police force.

The world's most innovative, unique and best advertisement idea to educate people of india to follow covid appropriate behaviour, salute to true warriors of social welfare and awareness, #JaiHind #JaiBharat #Vandematram.— Dipesh Kumar (@Dipeshkumar164) July 13, 2021

Ye badiya h https://t.co/3kvu1L6Vyn— Irshad Raza (@IrshadRazaKnp) July 13, 2021

However, this is not the first time that social media platforms of police departments have become a medium of delivering important social messages with a pinch of creativity. This trend has become very popular among law enforcement agencies and various police departments whohave been using their social media space to come up with innovative ways to connect to the citizens.

From memes to dialogues of popular Bollywood films, everything has been used in these posts to create a recall among social media users. Earlier, UP Police had used a post featuring the names of popular tourist destinations — Manali, Agra, Shimla and Kullu — to highlight the importance of masking up.

