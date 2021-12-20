UP Police's Spiderman-inspired Drunk Driving Advisory: 'No Way Home if You are High'

The biggest Marvel movie of the year, Spiderman: No Way Home, is here. The film has created a buzz that even Uttar Pradesh Police cannot be oblivious to. Gone are the day when advisories used to reek of monotony and fail to grasp the attention of the public. UP Police’s social media handles are making sure that the important messages reach the masses in an easy and fun way.

To educate people of the perils of drinking and driving, UP Police came up with a creative way, and we couldn’t help but bring it to you, if you haven’t seen it already. In the image tweeted by UP Police, the official ‘Marvel Studios’ logo is edited and reads, ‘UP Police Studios.’

Below that is written, ‘Not Sober-man,’ in the same font as ‘Spiderman’ in the movie poster. The ‘No Way Home’ remains intact. The poster ends saying ‘Official Announcement.’

In the caption, UP Police wrote, “Spiderman can jump and fly, but there’s no way home if you are high! Call a cab or ask your sober friends to drive you back home. Don’t drink & drive.”

Take a look:

#SpiderMan can jump & fly, but there's #NoWayHome if you are high!Call a cab or ask your sober friends to drive back home. Don’t Drink & Drive!#SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderManNowWayHome pic.twitter.com/t9I7oxCqbx — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) December 18, 2021

The picture has racked up more than 1500 likes, and netizens are in awe of the sense of humour of the department.

“UP Police on fire,” wrote one user.

One user claimed this is the best content UP Police has come up with.

UP Police at Thier best😂😂😂 https://t.co/wAxSOd7sf9— Adarsh Pandey (@AdarshP50623347) December 19, 2021

This user kept it simple and the called the message by UP Police “savage”.

This user complimented UP Police for handling crimes as well as memes.

@Uppolice Twitter handle handles crimes as well as memes too. Creativity at its best. 😂🔥 https://t.co/IGobPQk8Lz— 𝓐𝓭𝓲𝓽𝔂𝓪 𝓢𝓻𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓿𝓪 (@Adi_Srvtv) December 19, 2021

One user wrote, “UP Police trying to pull off a Mumbai Police.”

UP Police trying to pull off a Mumbai Police. https://t.co/7a59llucx5— Kshitij (@doublealpha__) December 19, 2021

Here are some more reactions to the creative Drink and Drive advisory.

UP Police is Lit 🤣🤣 https://t.co/kzmpLRqxOC— Aryan Thakur (@Banarasi_Ladka) December 19, 2021

Loving this tweet ❤️ https://t.co/iAwdzWk1FP— LALIT M SINGH MAHARA (@lalit_mahara) December 19, 2021

The latest addition to the Spiderman Saga is being touted as the biggest theatrical release by Marvel since Avengers: Endgame. It was only natural that UP Police hopped onto this bandwagon and impressed us with their wordplay.

