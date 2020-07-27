UP Student Overjoyed after PM Modi Called Him and Encouraged to Learn Vedic Math

A student from Uttar Pradesh was overjoyed after he received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for scoring well in his class 12 board exams.

Speaking to ANI, Usman Saifi a resident of Amroha said, "I am overjoyed and I cannot express it in words. The Prime Minister advised me to learn Vedic Mathematics and teach my friends."

PM Modi, during his last 'Mann ki Baat' programme, interacted with many youngsters, who have recent from various parts of the country, have recently passed their board exams.

Congratulating Usman, PM Modi expressed his well wishes to him and his family.

"Mathematics, his mischievous brother and writing make Usman happy. All mathematics lovers like Usman should consider Vedic Maths classes…I am sure it would be a great learning experience. #MannKiBaat," said PM Modi emphasising on his interest towards mathematics.

"I was not able to believe that I am speaking to world’s best leader," Usman added.

The prime minister spoke to Saifi and Kaniga from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu and congratulated them for their success.

PM Modi said, "There are many other stories of such young friends whose courage and success in difficult conditions inspire us. I wanted to have as much as possible a chance to talk to young friends but time has its own limitations. I appeal to all young friends that they share with us their stories in their own voice that can inspire the country."

