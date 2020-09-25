UP Teenager Becomes Billionaire Overnight, Receives Rs 9.99 Crore in Bank Account

We have heard about unexpected windfall but this way beyond the regular. A teenage girl in Uttar Pradesh became a millionaire overnight due to a banking error. The 16-year-old girl, however, was quick to delare that the money, which was a whopping Rs 9.99 crore. The incident was reported from Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday, the girl reached her bank to check the balance in her savings account and found out that she had Rs 9.99 crore in her account. The girl has lodged a complaint at the police station stating that she did not know where the money came from.

The girl, named Saroj, had opened this account with Allahabad Bank in Bansdih back in 2018. On Monday, when she reached her bank branch, which is located 16km away from her village, she was in for a big shock with such a massive amount in her account.

Saroj said that two years ago, a certain Nilesh Kumar called her on the phone and asked him to send him a photo and her Aadhaar card. Saroj said the details were sought to get the funds included in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme. She said that Nilesh's phone number was now switched off. To make matters worse, she is an illiterate.

The manager of the Allahabad bank branch said that the Saroj had deposited sums of money between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 in the bank several times.

Bansdi police station in-charge Rajesh Kumar Singh said they were investigating the alleged deposit of almost Rs 10 crore in the girl's account. He promised that they will take appropriate action once the probe is completed.

Meanwhile, a report in DNA claimed that there was never Rs 9.99 crore in the girl’s bank account. They said that only Rs 5,000 was there in the account.

The report quoting bank officials said there was Rs 5,000 in her account but transactions of Rs 17 lakh have been made so far. A bank official said that she must have misheard the amount, the report added.

One thing is for certain, this is clearly a bizarre story and there could be more to it than meets the eye.