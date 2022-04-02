UP Woman Alerts Train Driver With Her Red Saree After Spotting Broken Track

The sharp presence of mind and quick thinking of a woman helped avert a major train accident in the Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. The 58-year-old woman noticed a crack on the track and signaled the train to stop using her red colour saree, Times of India reported. The incident took place near Nagla Guleriya which comes under the Awagarh police station in Etah district. Reportedly, the woman, Omwati, was out working in fields on Thursday when she spotted the damaged part of the rail track at around 8 am. The crack was noticed near pole number 33/78 which was near Omwati’s house. Having been living near the railway line, Omwati knew that the Etah-Tundla passenger train would be soon passing through the damaged track.

Acting swiftly, Omwati rushed to her house and brought a red saree. She then took two sticks and hung the red cloth using them to signal the driver of the train. As the train, ferrying 150 passengers, approached the damaged spot, Omwati started running towards it while waving the saree.

श्रीमती ओमवती।सुबह खेत पर काम करने जा रही थीं।ट्रैक पार करते समय अचानक टूटी पटरी पर नजर पड़ गई।ट्रेन आने वाली थी, इन्होंने समझदारी दिखाते हुए अपनी लाल रंग की साड़ी को लकड़ियों की मदद से ट्रैक पर खड़ा कर दिया। ट्रेन रोकी गई, पटरी ठीक हुई तब 30 मिनट बाद ट्रेन रवाना हुई।👏 pic.twitter.com/j4SJPTN3kl — SACHIN KAUSHIK (@upcopsachin) March 31, 2022

Eventually, Omwati’s efforts paid off as she successfully brought the train to a halt and averted a major accident. As per some villagers, a fearless Omwati refused to move from the track until the train driver applied emergency brakes.

Following Omwati’s heroic act, the damaged track was repaired under the supervision of senior railway officers. The train was then allowed to move after 45 minutes.

Talking about the incident, Omwati said that although she is illiterate she knows that “red indicates danger.” She shared that the driver even offered her Rs 100 for her courageous act which she initially refused but later accepted.

“Track repairing work was going on near Nagla Guleriya village and, hence, the train could not run over 20 kmph on the stretch,” said Amit Singh, public relations officer of Prayagraj railway division. He acknowledged that the damaged track could have resulted in a mishap and praised Omwati for acting swiftly.

