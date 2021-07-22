UP Woman Critical After Doctors Leave Cloth in Stomach During Caesarean Surgery

A woman was admitted to the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in a critical condition after doctors in Shahjahanpur district left a cloth in her stomach during an operation. Doctors at the Government Medical College in Shahjahanpur had allegedly left a cloth in the stomach of the pregnant woman during a caesarean operation in January this year. The principal of the medical college has formed a three-member inquiry team, which has been asked to give its report at the earliest. College principal Rajesh Kumar said on Wednesday that one Manoj had lodged a complaint that his wife Neelam, who is in her 30s, had given birth to a baby girl on January 6 during which a cloth was left in her stomach.

He said as soon as he received the complaint, he formed an inquiry committee and ordered a probe. He said legal action will be taken against the culprits on the basis of the report.

The woman’s husband told reporters that after the birth of their daughter, his wife used to often complain of stomach pain.

“I got her admitted to a private medical college in Shahjahanpur where a CT scan revealed that a cloth had been left behind in her stomach and it was removed through an operation. Since her condition kept deteriorating, we brought her to KGMU in Lucknow.

She was admitted to KGMU earlier this week and has been kept on ventilator support.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here