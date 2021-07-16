UP Woman Falls from Ninth Floor Balcony, Survives Miraculously. Watch Viral Video

In a horrific incident, a woman was seen falling off from the balcony of a high-rise building in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad in a viral video. In the video, the woman can be seen holding on to a man’s hand (allegedly her husband) while hanging from the balcony. Seconds later, she falls down after the man makes an unsuccessful attempt to pull her up. Despite the free fall from such a height, the woman survived after residents of the society managed to place mattresses on the ground below her just before she fell. According to NDTV, witnesses told the police that the woman was having a heated argument with the man when she suddenly climbed over the railings and tried to jump.

The man managed to hold on to her for almost three minutes from their ninth-floor balcony before she fell and residents barely managed to place the mattresses below her before an impact with the ground. Although she survived due to the quick thinking of the residents, she was immediately taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition.

ग़ाज़ियाबाद में पति से झगड़े के बाद एक महिला ने 9वीं मंज़िल से छलांग लगाई,पति ने 3 मिनट तक हाथ पकड़कर रखा और शोर मचा दिया,शोर सुनकर नीचे लोगों ने गद्दे बिछा दिए,पकड़ कमजोर पड़ते ही महिला नीचे गिरी और गंभीर से घायल हो गई pic.twitter.com/6WPYzEMI3A— Mukesh singh sengar मुकेश सिंह सेंगर (@mukeshmukeshs) July 15, 2021

While a formal complaint is yet to be lodged, police have started an investigation to get concrete knowledge about the incident and have questioned the man. They are currently waiting for the woman to regain consciousness in order to know her version of the incident. A police official told NDTV, “The woman is still unconscious. We will record her statement once she comes to her senses. The picture will be clear only after that."

