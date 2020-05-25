UP Woman Names Newborn 'Lockdown Yadav', Gets Blessings from Shivraj Singh Chouhan

A newborn baby has the perfect name to epitomize the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, a woman who gave birth to a child in Madya Pradesh's Burhanpur named her son 'Lockdown Yadav'.

Soon after the news spread, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the woman on her newborn boy.

According to sources, Rita Yadav, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, was travelling in Shramik Express from Mumbai. During her journey, she went into labour after which she was sent to the district hospital in Burhanpur with the help of the railway authorities and the district administration, where she gave birth to a son.

Chouhan tweeted, "Our sister was going from Mumbai to her state Uttar Pradesh by Shramik train. In Burhanpur, she was admitted to a hospital where she gave birth to my nephew. Born amid lockdown, the sister decided to name her son as 'Lockdown Yadav'. Bless the little Lockdown, good luck!"

Chauhan added, "Lots of love to little Lockdown Yadav! The Burhanpur collector, railway and local staff took good care of our sister and newborn nephew and made arrangements for their hometown, Uttar Pradesh. Thank you for this. Congratulations to the sister and family for the new guest!"

District Magistrate Praveen Singh arranged for a vehicle to send the migrant family back home, and provided clothes, food, beverages and a cash of Rs 5,000 for the child.

Earlier, a baby girl born in Uttar Pradesh was named 'Corona'.

Then another boy in UP was named 'Lockdown'. Twins born in Chhattisgarh were named 'Corona' and 'Covid'.

In another instance, a woman in Delhi named her newborn after a police constable, who came to her rescue during the lockdown and took her to the hospital for delivery.

(With IANS inputs)