UP Woman Orders Watch From Flipkart, Receives Cow Dung Instead

In the festive seasons, brands go all out to attract customers with hefty discounts and offers. However, many incidents have come to light where customers have received erroneous packages. Recently, a woman from the Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh ordered a wristwatch from Flipkart during the Big Billion Day sale, but instead of the watch, she received cow dung cakes. According to reports by Navbharat Times, Neelam Yadav ordered a watch for Rs 1,304 approximately during the sale on September 28.

She opted for cash on delivery, following which her order arrived in the afternoon on October 7. Later in the day, when her brother Ravendra returned and inspected what he thought would be a wristwatch was stunned to find out that the Flipkart delivery agent has handed his sister a package containing four small cow dung cakes.

He then called the delivery boy and caught him in Chail town to settle the grievance. The delivery executive returned the money and collected the mistakenly delivered bizarre item from the customer.

Earlier something similar happened, a man in Bihar claimed that he had ordered a drone camera from an online retailer but received one kilogram of potatoes instead. In the viral video, it showed that the person asked the delivery executive to open the package as per the company guidelines of Open Box Delivery before providing the One-time password (OTP). When the executive opened the box it revealed several potatoes in it. The executive had admitted on the video that the online retailer had committed fraud but also claimed that he was not aware that the company that was delivering the product was in collusion.

Another recent incident surfaced over the internet, when a person received detergent bars instead of the laptop that he had ordered. Sharing the incident in a LinkedIn post, Yashaswi Sharma, who is a student at IIM-Ahmedabad, wrote that he placed an order for the laptop from Flipkart during its Big Billion Days Sale. After opening the package, they found out that it had packets of detergent bars.

