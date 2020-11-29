UP Woman Uses Social Media to Search for Missing Brother After Police Fail

After the police failed to trace her missing brother, a young woman has posted an appeal on social media, asking people to help her trace her brother.

Five days ago, on November 24, an Alto car fell into the Upper Ganga canal in the Purkazi area in Muzaffarnagar district after the driver lost control of the vehicle. All four occupants, who were residents of Delhi, were in the car.

The divers rescued two women out of whom, one died later in the hospital.

The two young men -- Nikhil and Praveen -- who were in the car could not be traced.

Nikhil's sister Sonam Kumari, who has appealed to the people to help find her brother, told local reporters, "It has been five days but we have no information about my brother and his friend. My family is very upset. I have posted an appeal so that if anyone has any information about my brother, they can inform us."

Mini Devi, Sonam's mother, told reporters, "On November 18, my son had left home for Rishikesh to celebrate his 22nd birthday which falls on November 20. Nikhil said that he was going with his three friends. I asked him not to travel now but he was adamant."

Purkazi SHO Jitendra Yadav said, "We are still searching, divers are looking for them in the water, downstream."