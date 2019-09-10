Upgrade or Downgrade? Viral Image Shows Passenger Lying Underneath Plane Seats
A picture that has been posted on Instagram shows a passenger lying flat below a couple of seats on a flight, possibly because sitting upright for long hours in a journey can be quite tiring.
The image posted by @passengershaming on Instagram.
For everyone out there who is a frequent flier, it is a no brainer that economy seats, especially on long-haul flights can be extremely uncomfortable. The seats are less-than-comfortable, and the leg space they have is extremely narrow. Furthermore, one has to jostle to keep their hands since there is an overall dearth of space. Now, it seems, a passenger has found a way to make their journey a little more comfortable.
Needless to say, the photo, since being posted has received quite a few reactions, with some shocked that how could a passenger pull off a move like that while a few others equally impressed.
View this post on Instagram
Sunday Vibes... ✈️ #TooBookedToBeBothered♀️ THOUGHTS ON HOW THIS EVEN HAPPENED??! ♀️ Leave a caption below! ⬇️ • • • #passengershaming #NOPE #flyingfeet #instagramaviation #planesofinstagram #comeflywithme #airlinelife #ramplife #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #plane #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #FAlife #airtravel #travelgram #pilot #pilotlife
The picture shows two empty aisle seats on an aircraft. On closer inspection one can see a person is sleeping under the seats across the three rows.
The caption alongside the image reads, "Thoughts on how this even happened?”
Needless to say, netizens on Instagram have had a lot of reactions to the bizarre image.
Since being posted, the image has received over 9K likes and multiple comments. While a few were offended by the passenger's move, others said they can't believe they could not think of a similar move, while there were yet others who found it genius and even wanted to try the move on their next flight.
One user wrote, "Damn I never even considered this. Visionary," while another posted, "Honestly I’m more impressed than anything."
The post saw comments like, "I wonder how people get away with this stuff? I can barely undo my seat buckle without notice."
Another user wrote, “I am trying to figure out what is happening to that silver bar that goes under the seat,” while a third exclaimed, “If it gives me more room in the middle seat, I’m all for this… lol."
