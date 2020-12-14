Uphill Task: Ukraine Woman Keeps Sliding on Icy Street Even as Passersby Walk with Ease

Winters in Ukraine can be fun to watch for others, but quite struggling for those who have to live it in Kyiv. A recent video shared by news agency RTE gives a glimpse of daily struggles of Ukrainian citizens who have to slide on footpaths as ice freezes on the paths.

The hilarious video of a minute shows a woman’s resilient attempts to make it down the pavement that has gone viral on social media. In the 1.02-minute footage, a Ukrainian woman can be seen continuously slipping and falling, before eventually crawling across, only to slip again and come back to the starting point.

The hilarious video has received over 11 million views on Twitter. We see how the woman takes it as a challenge to walk across the street without slipping and changes her strategy multiple times. The woman who continued to show her perseverance, adjusts her gloves and decides to change her strategy. She manages to crawl to the middle of the sidewalk, but when she stands up, she falls again and slides to the beginning a, as if it was a slide. We can see from her body language that the woman is visibly angry as she makes a fuss and changes her path to continue with her particular crusade.

CCTV footage captured in Kyiv, Ukraine yesterday shows people struggling to walk downhill due to ice covering the street in the city centre. Over 4,000 sweepers were deployed to remove the ice from the city streets. pic.twitter.com/yhmpTWqb5I — RTÉ News (@rtenews) December 11, 2020

The news agency reported how over 4,000 sweepers were deployed to remove the ice from the city streets which has become quite a menace for the locals. Netizens were in splits as they watched the woman’s struggle. One user commented that he is pretty sure the camera shows one person struggling to walk uphill and a bunch of people going downhill very easily.

Pretty sure it shows 1 person struggling to walk uphill and a bunch of people going downhill very easily. — Vegantichrist (@Greninja) December 13, 2020

Another user commented, “Hahahahah there is a guy that looks like a turtle when is upside down. Agesss trying to walk haha.” Some felt guilty for laughing at the poor woman’s mission to walk on the icy footpath without sliding off of it. As one user commented, “I’m sorry for laughing, I’ll show myself out.”

I’m sorry for laughing, I’ll show myself out — Haram Masala 🍓🍓🍓 (@haram_masala) December 13, 2020

Others commended the lady for her determination to take on the bone-chilling winter.

For some, the struggle seemed like winter fun time as one user described, “I’d like to go down the street. But going up it looks impossible…”

“Man if you were a kid with dreams we would love that,” said another.

Winters in Kyiv have turned quite dangerous after the city witnessed an ice storm which left a coating on everything, including roads, sidewalks, and ramps. According to Gulf Today, Ukrainian Emergency Services said that over the weekend, 1,435 reports of accidents have been registered in Ukraine, of which 84 accidents reporting casualties or those injured. In the country’s capital Kiev, 503 reports of accidents were received, while seven are reports of the accidents with deaths or injured.