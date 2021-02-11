Uplifting Sci-fi Story or Horror Flick? Anand Mahindra Just Shared an Interesting Video

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra is an avid social media user with a following of millions on Twitter only. He actively shares interesting videos and informative tidbits on the microblogging platform.

Now, Mahindra has taken to the social networking site to share yet another interesting clip. Taken from British television series Years and Years, the video pans around the topic of future technology. The time-hopping television series has invited talks on the possibilities, perks and likely repercussions of future technology. The show has sparked comparisons with the Black Mirror for its portrayal of future technology.

In one of the episodes, a character implants a phone in her hand in order to make and receive calls by bringing her arm to her ear. In the snippet extracted from the episode, the character was seen demonstrating to her friend how with the help of a microchip she turned her hand into a phone. Now, what one makes of it depends on your age and outlook.

While sharing the clip from the TV show on Twitter, the Chairman of Mahindra Group wrote that the video may seem like a horror story or an intriguing possibility of the future. "Depending on your age & outlook, this clip is either an uplifting sci-fi story or a horror movie,” reads the caption of the post shared by Mahindra on the micro-blogging site.

Depending on your age & outlook, this clip is either an uplifting sci-fi story or a horror movie. When your hand becomes the phone, what does your brain become?? pic.twitter.com/YOf9W4Z3b6— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 10, 2021

Since shared online, the post has garnered more than 45,000 views and 900 likes and counting. The video has gone viral and is being widely shared across social networking platforms by netizens. Users of the site took to the comments section to debate about the pros and cons of cutting edge technology.

Just a day back, Mahindra reacted to India’s loss in the opening test against England in a rather optimistic way. The Englishmen decimated Virat Kohli and Co. in the first Test by a comprehensive 227-run margin in Chennai. Starting from the first day of the five days of the game, England showed dominance and exposed India’s deficiency. Joe Root and Co. continued to overpower throughout the innings with a double hundred from the captain himself. Taking to social media, Mahindra said some encouraging words for Team India.

Life is wonderful. It always tells us to expect the unexpected; To never underestimate the chances of the challenger. I’d also like to believe that our team are great scriptwriters. They know that you need tragedy to set the stage for great triumphs... https://t.co/4pHMOJORsG— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 9, 2021

India is gearing for the second Test of the ongoing series. The Men in Blue are expected to make some important changes in their playing XI after facing a massive defeat before they take the field on February 13.

As for the video, tell us what you think!