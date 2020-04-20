BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Upper Cut, Square Cut and Now Haircut: Sachin Tendulkar Gives Himself a Quarantine Hairdo

Sachin Tendulkar / Instagram.

Sachin Tendulkar / Instagram.

Instead of trusting any of his family members with chopping off his curly hair, the batting legend took matters and the scissors in his own hands.

As the country is undergoing its lockdown period, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is also cooped inside the house and in need of a haircut.

But instead of trusting any of his family members with chopping off his curly hair, the 46-year-old took matters and the scissors in his own hands.

Tendulkar posted several pictures of him cutting his hair on April 19. In the caption he wrote, “From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things. How’s my new hairdo looking @aalimhakim and @nandan_v_naik?”

In the first two pictures, the Little Master can be seen wearing a green sleeveless tee as he gives fine touches to his hair. In the final two photos, he checks the final product in the mirror and then poses looking at the camera with a smile evident on his face.

Tendulkar may have stood aside from playing cricket for the country but adoration for the Master Blaster remains constant in the hearts of Indians. The master blaster has thus taken to his social media accounts to spread awareness regarding many issues, the latest being the importance of social distancing and washing hands properly.

Here is the God of Cricket asking everyone to not stigmatise those who are testing positive for coronavirus. “We must all practice #SocialDistancing but we shouldn’t isolate them from our society!” he wrote in the caption.


