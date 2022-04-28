UP's New 'Bail Out' Cafe is Helping Cops Break the Ice with Citizens

The duties of a police officer are difficult. This job does not allow for much downtime. However, it is equally crucial to spend time relaxing and having fun. In view of this, the Uttar Pradesh Police Department has implemented a major initiative. Bail-Out Cafe, a unique leisure place, has been built inside the police line in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur city. It is constructed after the renovation of an old police cafeteria.

The UP Police Department recently published a video of the newly constructed Cafe. Ms. Preeti Yadav, an ASP Saharanpur, expressed in the video that the police officers were being judged whenever they visited any conventional café, thus now they can have a peaceful time at Bail-Out Cafe. Notably, Bail-Out is not only available to police officers, but also to civilians.

This project by the UP Police will also help to bridge the gap between authorities and citizens. People can communicate with department personnel and even throw parties. The café has kitty gardens as well as party halls for those who enjoy having parties. The Uttar Pradesh Police Department tweeted the video of the newly opened cafe and creatively captioned it, “A non-bailable warrant of warmth- Along with manifold responsibili(teas), here’s adding another one of hospitali(tea) to our plate at the ‘Bail-Out’ cafe in Saharanpur. Saharanpur Police‘breaks the ice’ with citizens through its exclusivi(tea) & creativi(tea)! #WellDoneCops”.

A non-bailable warrant of warmth-Along with manifold responsibili(teas), here's adding another one of hospitali(tea) to our plate at the 'Bail-Out' cafe in Saharanpur. @saharanpurpol ‘breaks the ice’ with citizens through it's exclusivi(tea) & creativi(tea)!#WellDoneCops pic.twitter.com/g5TNPiI1J5 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) April 25, 2022

After watching this video, people expressed their appreciation for this initiative. One of the users commented, “Great initiative..!! Jai Hind.”

Great initiative..!! Jai Hind— Kuldeep Chaudhary (@imkuldeep2312) April 26, 2022

Another commented, “In short, awesome.”

In short awesome..— Shailesh Singh (@Shailes47788347) April 25, 2022

Aakash Tomar, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Saharanpur, proposed the cafe concept in December. The construction work continued until April 9. Finally, it was officially inaugurated by IPS Sharad Sachan, Inspector General of Police (IG), Saharanpur.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.