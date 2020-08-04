UPSC Civil Services Results are Out and Rahul Modi at Number 420 is the Highlight. No Kidding

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of civil services examination 2019. While Pradeep Singh has topped the exams, Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma got the second and third rank, respectively.

However, what stands out in this years UPSC results is rank number 420 which has been secured by a person named Rahul Modi. Last time that we heard that name was in the film 'Kya Kehna' where Saif Ali Khan played the role of Rahul Modi, a rich spoiled brat. Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath only made it memorable with their show Pretentious Movie Review.

Rahul Modi had roll number 6312980 and his name is a unique combination of two arch rivals of Indian politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

A total of 829 candidates have been shortlisted for appointment in various services like Indian Administrative Services, Indian Police Services, Indian Foreign Services and Indian Revenue Services among others. With his good rank, Rahul Modi is likely to make it to Central Services Group given his rank.

Out of the total selected candidates, 304 have cleared the exam in General category, 78 in Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 in Other Backward Class (OBC), 129 in Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 in Scheduled Tribes.

The UPSC released recruitment notification for 180 posts of IAS, 24 of IFS, 150 of IPS, 438 in Central Services Group A and 135 in Group B Services.

