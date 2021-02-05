Upset After Break Up, Bengaluru Man Sets Ex-girlfriend's Scooter on Fire

A break-up turned violent for a Bengaluru college student on Tuesday after her former boyfriend threatened her and set fire to her scooter after she called off the relationship.

The incident occurred in the Vidyaranyapura region of north Bengaluru after the woman broke up with the man and the latter allegedly could not handle it.

According to a Times of India report, this was not an isolated incident. The accused named Sanjay Murthy had been visiting his former girlfriend's home and threatening to harm her ever since she called off the relationship.

The victim told the police that she ended her relationship with Sanjay last year after her mother expressed objections over their union. The report also mentions that Sanjay came near her house on January 12 and threatened to kill her and her mother. However, she refused to speak to him and requested him to leave the place immediately, the woman mentioned in her police complaint.

Earlier this week, Sanjay returned to her residence and let out his violent frustration by vandalizing the woman’s vehicle. The report adds that the lady checked CCTV footage and saw Sanjay tossing fuel on her vehicle, which had charred its front portion.

In 2016, a man in Rome attacked his 22-year-old former girlfriend after she broke up with him, which led to her death. Vincenzo Paduano, who worked as a security guard, waited for his former girlfriend and chased her car until she parked. Paduano then lit fire to her vehicle and after she managed to escape, he doused her in alcohol and used a cigarette lighter to set her face on fire. The lady eventually succumbed to the injuries