Upset at Parents Scolding Him for Not Studying, Gujarat Teen Flees with Rs 1.5 Lakh to Party in Goa

In a bizarre incident, a 14-year-old boy from Vadodara, Gujarat, ran away from his parents' home with Rs 1.5 lakh and fled to Goa after they scolded him about studying.

After getting an earful from his parents for not concentrating enough on his studies, the teenager decided to skip town and go to Goa. According to reports, the boy allegedly took Rs 1.5 lakh with him and spent a huge sum in Goan night clubs.

But how did a 14-year-old boy travel to Goa from Vadodara on his own? The Class 10 student first tried to board a train from Vadodara to get to Goa. But since he did not have an Aadhar Card, he could not buy a ticket. After that, the boy decided to head to the bus station from where he caught a bus to Pune.

From Pune, the boy caught another bus to Goa where he reportedly splurged and enjoyed himself in clubs and restaurants. When the money was about to run out, he decided to take a bus back to Pune where he got himself a new sim card for his cellphone.

He then used his phone to go to a travel agent's office and book a passage to Gujarat. It was then that cops were finally able to trace the runaway. It turned out that Vadodara cops, who had been alerted by the boys' parents and had been on the lookout for the boy, had been tracking his cellphone. The moment he switched it on, despite having a new sim card, the cops were able to trace his location once he used it.

The boy was sent back to his parents after police found him on December 26 after cops in Pune, who had been intimated by their counterparts in Vadodara, apprehended him at the travel agent's office on December 25.

In a similar incident earlier in the year, a 17-year-old Punjab boy had taken Rs 16 lakh of his parents' money and spent it on the battle royale mobile game PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battleground). After his parents realised the mischief, the gaming addict who used the money to buy virtual ammunition in the game, they put him to work at a scooter repair shop.