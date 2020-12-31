Upset With Son, Madhya Pradesh Farmer Leaves 2-acre Land for Pet Dog in His Will

Domestic feud between parents and children, particularly with regard to property, is a common occurrence. But an anguished father has made headlines in Madhya Pradesh by handing over a portion of his ancestral land to his pet dog.

Om Narayan Verma(50), a farmer by profession, named his pet dog Jackie as the one who will inherit two-acre land, according to his will that he prepared recently. Verma hails from village Baribada in Chhindwara district of MP. He was upset with his son's behaviour, hence named his dog as the heir of his property.

The remaining portion of land registered on farmer’s name will go to his wife Champa (47), as per the will. The farmer also made it a point to make the loyal dog his legal heir by recording his will on an affidavit.

"My wife Champa and pet dog Jackie serve me and I am healthy as of now and both of them are dear to me," said the farmer in the will saying he was handing his pet a portion of land so that he doesn’t suffer as a stray dog after his demise.

To ensure that his pet, an 11-month-old canine of desi breed, doesn't suffer after his demise, Verma mentioned in the will that anyone who serves the dog after his death would inherit the portion of the land offered to it.

However, there was a twist in the tale as Verma had to later backtrack when the local sarpanch spoke to him and persuaded him to consider the will nullified. Verma later told the media that he had made the will out of anger and was considering to nullify the the will.

Sarpanch Jamuna Prasad Verma also affirmed that he has spoken to Verma who promised him to get the will cancelled, an online publication quoted the village head as saying.