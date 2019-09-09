Urban Dictionary Calls India 'Rapistan' and We Don't Know How to Feel

Most of us have used Urban Dictionary at one point or the other, especially if we're going to stay up to date with the latest lingo that millennials use; it was started by Aaron Peckham in 1999.

For the unaware, Urban Dictionary basically lists and defines words that we use colloquially; it was initially started as a parody or a spoof of dictionary.com but can now easily be described as the go-to place for most youngsters looking up words that they wouldn't find on traditional dictionaries.

And guess what they describe India or Hindustan as? Rapistan. No, we're not kidding.

A Twitter user named Nida Malik asked Urban Dictionary what "Rapistan" meant on Twitter.

To that, Urban Dictionary replied, "Rapistan: an alternative way to say Hindustan or India."

Rapistan: an alternative way to say Hindustan or India. the co... https://t.co/8iAtzlomLY pic.twitter.com/b3DRIsdM6W — Urban Dictionary (@urbandictionary) September 7, 2019

In case you think this is a joke, here's a screenshot of the word's meaning on their website:

Now, here's the thing - before you go trashing Peckham or the website for this, let us remind you that Urbandictionary.com is a crowd sourced website. That means any user is free to define a word as he or she pleases. The website is clever enough to quickly capture the word and even track variations in meanings over time. Also, the site allows a user to write opinion as descriptions of words, which is probably what happened in this case.

As MIT Technology Review reports, the problem with this system is that very little is known about the users or the people defining and describing the words. Thus, it is impossible to figure out if the definition being used is accurate or simply the opinion of a small group of people.

A Reuters report which had been published last year stated that India is the most unsafe country for women, facing a risk of sexual violence and rape. Similarly, a report by the United Nations also showed that at least 95% women in the national capital feel unsafe. In 2016, over 36,000 cases have been registered under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012). Following such reports, a large number of people had blasted India and its people on social media calling the country "rapistan" or a "country of rapists."

