Urban Dictionary Has a Name for Those Hoarding Essentials in Times of Coronavirus

To deal with the Coronavirus pandemic, many countries are enforcing strict lockdowns. The public is in a state of fear and many are indulging in panic-buying of essential commodities.







From toilet rolls to grocery, the markets seem to be facing a shortage of these items as people are stocking them in advance. This fear is causing a supply crunch and causing inconvenience to others.







The Urban Dictionary has now found a new word for these kind of hoarders. The term Covidiot denotes a person who, in the times of this pandemic unnecessarily hoards toilet paper and more food than a family of eight could possibly eat in a year.







A Covidiot has no regard for the welfare of others and ends up buying up absolutely everything that she/he can. “These people will, by and large, possess a herd mentality and inadvertently put the general population at risk by perpetuating mistruths, rumours and conjecture,” says the definition in Urban Dictionary.





Interestingly, the dictionary has given a Trump-twist to the definition, stating that these people might have voted for US president Donald Trump at one time or another.







Additionally, if you are someone who can’t maintain social distancing even now when it is must to stop the spread of the coronavirus, you might be categorized as a covidiot.







Twitter found the new term very interesting and urged people not to turn into a covidiot in such a situation of crisis.







Current need of the hour is this word of the hour 😉😀

Kudos to whoever came up with this new addition in our dictionary and vocabulary 😋#COVID19 #covidiot pic.twitter.com/TA8r5RNGoe — jaswin kaur (@imsardarni) March 21, 2020

Time to stop being a Covidiot



Either be part of the solution

Or get out of the way#coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVID19 #covidiot pic.twitter.com/qlv3TmABHG — Amar-Singh HSS (@DrAmarMOH) March 21, 2020



