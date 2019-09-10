Urmila Matondkar Quits Congress, Indians Start Googling About Her Marriage

On Tuesday, actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar resigned from Congress, just six months after she announced that she would be joining the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Matondkar has also cited "petty in-house politics" and betrayal as reasons for her decision. For instance, she said that a confidential letter which was addressed to Milind Deora had been leaked, and that was "blatantly betraying" her trust. The letter had shed light on the lack of leadership and internal war within the party itself.

This decision comes as a shocker not only for the country but for Congress too, especially since there are only a few months till the Assembly Elections in Maharashtra.

Probably trying to figure out why Matondkar resigned or the factors that led to it, Indians went to Google to search for answers since the announcement was made public. Interestingly, Google trends shows that a large number of people have been looking up "Urmila Matondkar marriage" online; it is in fact one of the top related queries on Google trends. Some other queries included "Urmila Matondkar husband" or "Urmila Matondkar husband pic."

But why? What does her marriage or her husband have to do with her decision to quit Congress? And why is it that every time there's a female politician making headlines, people begin searching for news related to her marriage, her husband, her kids and whatnot?

We wonder if male politicians are meted out the same treatment. Women in politics have an identity beyond their husbands and families, an identity which most Indians refuse to acknowledge. It is extremely confusing as to why there would be a huge chunk of Indians searching for Matondkar's husband's photos online when her decision to resign has no connection to it whatsoever.

