Urmila Matondkar Wrongly States WWII 'Ended in 1919', Compares CAA with Rowlatt Act

Actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar wrongly mentioned that the World War II ended in 1919, while she was criticising the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday in Pune.

She also went on to draw a parallel between the CAA and the Rowlatt Act of 1919 and termed both as the 'black laws' of history.

Speaking at an event on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the former Indian National Congress leader said, "After the end of the Second World War in 1919, the British knew that unrest was spreading in India and that it could increase after the Second World War was over. So, they brought in a law commonly known as the Rowlatt Act."

The World War II took place between 1939-1945.

Further she added, "That 1919 law and the CAA of 2019 will be recorded as black laws in history."

Talking about Mahatma Gandhi, she said, "Gandhiji was the leader of the whole world, not of any one country. According to me, if anyone has followed the Hindu religion most, then it was Gandhiji... The man who killed Mahatma Gandhi was neither a Muslim nor a Sikh. He was a Hindu and I have nothing more to tell you about it."

The former Congress leader was later trolled online for her false statement of facts.

