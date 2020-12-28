Ursid Meteor Shower: Stunning View of Shooting Stars Captured in Night Sky

The Ursid meteor shower, one of the last astronomical events of the year, occurred recently which was observed in various parts of the northern hemisphere. The stunning view of the celestial objects cruising through the earth’s atmosphere appears to be like shooting stars in the night sky. The annual occurrence always leaves the witnesses mesmerized. Many people like to capture the beautiful event in their cameras.

Check out this amazing moment captured by a photographer Paul Row, when the Ursid meteor shower shot across the night sky near south England’s Essex county on Christmas. The shooting stars can be seen streaking through the sky above Colchester.

The Ursid meteor shower is an annual event that is usually observed between December 17 and 23. It appears to be at its peak on December 22. The meteors can be seen on days leading up to the peak and even days after. This year it was observed till Christmas Day which made the observers quite happy about it.

As per reports, he Ursids are created by debris from Comet 8P Tuttle, which was first discovered in 1790 and then re-discovered in 1858 by Horace Tuttle, after whom it was named. Like Earth, the comet also revolves around the sun. When it smashes into the Earth's atmosphere, it results in as many as five to ten shooting stars in an hour and the view is breathtaking.

The comet enters the earth’s atmosphere at a speed of about 45 miles per second after which it disintegrates and turns into specks of ice and dust. This is what gives it the appearance of shooting stars.

The Ursid meteor shower can be seen with naked eyes. Using binoculars and telescopes may not be a great idea considering they narrow the field of view. All you need to do is find a nice place without obstruction in view and preferably a place from which the sky appears clear.

According to NASA, the best thing one can do to maximise the number of meteors one may see is to get as far away from urban light and pollution as possible and find a spot with a clear, unclouded view of the night sky. The Ursids are usually faint and could be easy to miss if the surrounding is well-lit.

This year on December 21, people also got the opportunity to witness the Jupiter-Saturn Great Conjunction, a rare event when two of the biggest planets of the solar system, came closest to each other in the sky.