3-MIN READ

US Actress Alyssa Milano Who Supported 'Defund the Police' Campaign Trolled for Calling Cops

Alyssa Milano was surprses to find a posse of police officers and helicopters outside her home in California this Sunday | Image credit: Reuters

More than eight different police officers and even the fire department showed up to American actress and activist Alyssa Milano's house in Bell Canyon, Southern California on Sunday when she called for help

Black Lives Matter has been around since 2013. It started as a decentralised organised opposition against police brutality of Black and African American individuals. It recently gained more traction following the death of George Floyd in June 2020 at the hands of a police officer. Since then, America has seen a number of protests and riots break out in various parts of the country.

One of the most protested parts during the whole ordeal was the police system itself, and not individual police officers who may or may not be racist. One of the supporters of “Defund the Police” campaign is actress Alyssa Milano, who found herself in a little bit of controversy this week.

Dailymail reported that she had called the police when she thought an armed intruder had trespassed on her property. Since she has always taken a stand against police militarisation, and spoken out against police action or responses, Twitter was quick to react and call her a hypocrite.

This was one of her earlier tweets about her #defundthepolice stand:

It was also reported that more than eight different police officers and even the fire department showed up to her house in Bell Canyon, Southern California on Sunday when she called for help. It was later reported that a teenager was hunting squirrels and the whole debacle was caused.

However, she was trolled for her actions excessively. She took to Twitter to address the media and what she called “right-wing trolls” about the whole issue. This was her statement in which she said that the police had not initially been called by her but her neighbour who freaked out after spotting a man with a rifle in the vicinity. Later, it turned out that the man was "hunting squirrels". He surrendered himself and was charged with no crime.

She even went as far as to suggest that whole situation was a set-up by right wing supporters so that she would be called out for her police reforms activism.

Some users seemed to agree with her theory.

Others called it "drama" and that Alyssa was entirely to blame.

According to a report in Evening Express, Alyssa later confirmed that her husband had made a call to the police but justified it as a confirmation call and not a complaint call. She reasoned that they had all seen “man dressed in black” which was suspicious for a neighborhood like theirs. She insists that a neighbour made the first call, after which she received a call from the police.

