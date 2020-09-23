US Actress Alyssa Milano Who Supported 'Defund the Police' Campaign Trolled for Calling Cops

Black Lives Matter has been around since 2013. It started as a decentralised organised opposition against police brutality of Black and African American individuals. It recently gained more traction following the death of George Floyd in June 2020 at the hands of a police officer. Since then, America has seen a number of protests and riots break out in various parts of the country.

One of the most protested parts during the whole ordeal was the police system itself, and not individual police officers who may or may not be racist. One of the supporters of “Defund the Police” campaign is actress Alyssa Milano, who found herself in a little bit of controversy this week.

Dailymail reported that she had called the police when she thought an armed intruder had trespassed on her property. Since she has always taken a stand against police militarisation, and spoken out against police action or responses, Twitter was quick to react and call her a hypocrite.

This was one of her earlier tweets about her #defundthepolice stand:

This is the problem. We've militarized the police. To protect and serve? Please. How many hungry children would the cost of this tank feed? How many community programs would this serve? How many classroom supplies or childcare programs? Mental health services?#DefundPolice https://t.co/eSC0oLecfJ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 19, 2020

It was also reported that more than eight different police officers and even the fire department showed up to her house in Bell Canyon, Southern California on Sunday when she called for help. It was later reported that a teenager was hunting squirrels and the whole debacle was caused.

However, she was trolled for her actions excessively. She took to Twitter to address the media and what she called “right-wing trolls” about the whole issue. This was her statement in which she said that the police had not initially been called by her but her neighbour who freaked out after spotting a man with a rifle in the vicinity. Later, it turned out that the man was "hunting squirrels". He surrendered himself and was charged with no crime.

Apparently, rightwing media & trolls have decided that they should target me because my neighbor called the police after seeing a person dressed in black holding a rifle behind my home where I live with my young children and husband. Here is my statement and what really happened. pic.twitter.com/RwnSd9XCs0 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 22, 2020

She even went as far as to suggest that whole situation was a set-up by right wing supporters so that she would be called out for her police reforms activism.

There were tweets sent out literally while we were in lockdown that make me feel it was all a set up. The disinformation campaign has begun. Vote. #NationalVoterRegistrationDay pic.twitter.com/lXT2BjC4WM — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 22, 2020

Some users seemed to agree with her theory.

This is not OK. I would not be surprised at all if it were a set up, because nothing is beneath them. You shouldn't feel unsafe because you are working your heart out for this country. I am very glad this was resolved peacefully and that you and your family are OK. — Michele (@michelejalex) September 22, 2020

Others called it "drama" and that Alyssa was entirely to blame.

Don't think anyone would agree to dress in black, walk thru woods with a rifle and risk getting caught just to "set up" Milano? Not worth it. Y'all are desperate and drama queens. — kate buckley (@buckley_kate) September 23, 2020

Classic deflection & blame; police scanners, people driving by see police presence. Thank God, whomever called 1) they got through & call was received 2) they sent 7 cars & helicopter quickly. Maybe make a donation to police force for massive amount of funds they just wasted? — Jenn🍀 (@jenniferdcm23) September 22, 2020

I’m more surprised that anybody would send 7 cars and a helicopter for something as small as this. In most other places this would have been solved by 1-2 police cars. In Europe it’s a standing joke about the overkill of cops showing up for anything in American movies. Silly 😂 — Daniel/Zovnig/MrKold (@DanielKold) September 23, 2020

According to a report in Evening Express, Alyssa later confirmed that her husband had made a call to the police but justified it as a confirmation call and not a complaint call. She reasoned that they had all seen “man dressed in black” which was suspicious for a neighborhood like theirs. She insists that a neighbour made the first call, after which she received a call from the police.