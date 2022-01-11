US Anti-Vaxxer Asks Followers to Drink Their Own Urine to Cure Covid-19

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world and the subsequent vaccine for the virus emerged, several people have chosen to be anti-vaxxers. Conspiracy theories and several public figures have been accused of peddling false information. One of the recent claims made by an American anti-vax leader, Christopher Key asks followers to drink their own urine. According to a recent report by The Daily Beast, Key said in a video posted over the weekend on his Telegram account, “The antidote that we have seen now, and we have tons and tons of research, is urine therapy. Ok, and I know to a lot of you this sounds crazy, but guys, God’s given us everything we need.” The video was shared by Key after he was released from jail over a trespassing charge, reported The Daily Beast.

It should be noted that Key’s statement comes at a time when many people in the US who believed in the anti-vax theories chose to die of coronavirus instead of taking the vaccine. Last week, 61-year-old Doug Kuzma from Newport News, Virginia, who was a QAnon and anti-vaccine podcaster, died from complications due to COVID-19 after contracting the virus at a conspiracy theory conference that later turned into a super spreader event.

In his video, Key continued to push his anti-vax belief and said, “Now drink urine. This vaccine is the worst bioweapon I have ever seen.” Key went on to say that he drinks his own urine. Speaking to The Daily Beast, Key doubled down on what he calls “urine therapy” and slammed all the “foolish” people who took the COVID-19 vaccine, which is safe and effective.

Recently, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic landed in trouble for being an anti-vaxxer. Djokovic was denied a visa by Australia ahead of the Australian Open since the Grand Slam winner has not taken the COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday, an Australian judge reinstated Djokovic’s visa, saying that the athlete had not had enough time to speak with his lawyers before the decision of Visa cancellation was made.

