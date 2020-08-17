US approves oil, gas leasing plan for Alaska Wildlife refuge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska The Department of the Interior on Monday approved an oil and gas leasing program within Alaskas Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the sprawling home to polar bears, caribou and other wildlife.

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt signed the Record of Decision, which will determine where oil and gas leasing will take place in the refuges coastal plain, a 1.56-million acre swath of land on Alaskas north shore with the Beaufort Sea.

Congress directed us to hold lease sales in the ANWR Coastal Plain, and we have taken a significant step in meeting our obligations by determining where and under what conditions the oil and gas development program will occur, Bernhardt said in a statement.

Also Watch Is A Second Wave Of COVID-19 Coming ? | Brass Tacks With Zakka Jacob | CNN News18

Congress approved the program in 2017, and the Interiors Bureau of Land Management in December 2018 concluded drilling could be conducted within the coastal plain area without harming wildlife.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor